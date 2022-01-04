Modi pays tributes to Velu Nachiyar

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Sivaganga queen who waged war against the British, on her birth anniversary.





Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable and she personifies the spirit of our “Nari Shakti” (women power), the Prime Minister tweeted. “Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary.





Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti,” Modi tweeted.