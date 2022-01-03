Bulli Bai app row: Check latest developments here

Chennai :

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on an app using hosting platform GitHub, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said and demanded that the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.





* Reacting to the development, Mumbai Police said they have taken cognisance of the matter and that concerned officials have been asked to take action.





* The app 'Bulli Bai' works just the same way as Sulli Deals' did. Once you open it, you randomly find a Muslim woman's face being displayed as Bulli Bai, a social media user said. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter have been singled out and their photos are being displayed as Bulli Bai.





* A journalist, who is one of the women named in the app, said that Muslim women have had to start the year with a "sense of fear and disgust." Two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the 'Sulli Deals' controversy last year, after photos of Muslim women were misused, but no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators.





Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has detained a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru in connection with 'BulliBai' app, say police. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022





* Later, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action.





* The National Commission for Women has written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case. NCW chief Rekha Sharma, on Twitter, "noted" a tweet from a journalist whose photo was used in the app. The journalist also raised a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.





* As the issue snowballed, a case was registered on Saturday under sections 354-D (stalking of women), 500 (Punishment for defamation) and other sections of the Information Technology Act.





* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called upon people to raise their voice against insult of women and communal hatred and said it was time to speak up against the menace. "The insult of women and communal hatred will stop only when we stand against it in one voice. The year has changed, the situation should also change. It is time to speak up," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'no fear'.





* The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday asked police officials to appear before it later this week in connection with a probe into objectionable content. The commission said non-arrest of culprits in such a serious matter is appalling and that this "callous attitude of the law enforcement agency has emboldened the culprits and others who are continuing to sell women and girls online".