Complaint against Vicky Kaushal for using vehicle number plate in movie still

A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has filed a complaint against actor Vicky Kaushal for allegedly illegally using his two wheeler's registration number during the shooting of in a movie sequence in the state.





However, the police claimed that there was a misunderstanding due to a bolt fixed on the number plate used by Mr Kaushal in the movie sequence, further clarifying that the two-wheeler does not belong to the complainant but the movie's production house.





The complaint was filed after Mr Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming untitled film with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan.





Complainant Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Banganga in Indore, claimed that the vehicle number belonged to him and that it had been used by the actor without his consent. Mr Yadav demanded police action in the matter.

"Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it. This is illegal. He cannot use my number plate without permission. I have filed a complaint with the police. Action should be taken in the matter," Mr Yadav said.





Meanwhile, Harsh Dave who is associated with the film's production, clarified, "The bike which Kaushal has used in the film's shooting is numbered 1872. The bolt used to install this number plate was tightened at 1, and gave an impression of number 4. Due to the bolt, the number appeared to be 4872, the number claimed by Yadav to be his."



