Omicron: Karntaka reports 10 new cases on Sunday

Bangalore :

Karnataka reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Sunday, taking the tally to 76, said State health minister K Sudhakar. He tweeted on Monday, "Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76: Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers) and Dharwad: 2 cases."