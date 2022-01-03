Infiltrator killed in Kupwara: Army

Srinagar :

A Pakistani national was killed by the Army while trying to infiltrate into Kashmir in Kupwara district, an official said on Sunday.





An AK-47 and large quantity of ammunition was recovered from him, the official said.





"In a complete breach of the ongoing Ceasefire Understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, an infiltration or BAT action (Pakistan Army's Border Action Team) was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist," the official said.





The slain man was identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores, he said. "The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakist