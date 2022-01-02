Mumbai sees 8,063 fresh Covid-19 cases, no fatality, 27 pc rise from day before

Mumbai :

Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections on Sunday, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload in the metropolis to 7,99,520, the city civic body said in a bulletin.





Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed the city had reported 809 cases on December 27, which meant the tally jumped by almost 10 times as on Sunday.





The city did not see any death during the day due to the infection, keeping the toll unchanged at 16,377, it said, adding that 89 per cent of the cases reported, or 7,176, are asymptomatic.





On Saturday, the city had recorded 6,347 infections, and Sunday's addition was a rise of 27 per cent. It showed that 578 persons had been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 7,50,736, which is 94 per cent of the overall tally, while 503 people are hospitalised, including 56 on oxygen support.





Of the 30,565 beds available for the treatment of the infection, only 3,059 are occupied, the civic body's health bulletin said.





It also informed the caseload doubling time was 183 days, the growth rate in cases between December 26 and January 1 stood at 0.38 per cent. The civic body has sealed 203 buildings. There are nine containment zones.



