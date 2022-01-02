Sun, Jan 02, 2022

Special Puja held for 32-ft tall Ganesha idol as temple in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul reopens

Published: Jan 02,202210:02 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A special puja was conducted for the 32-ft-tall Ganesha idol, said to be the largest Ganesha idol in Asia, at the Arulmigu Nanmai Tharum Vinayagar temple in Dindigul, which reopened on New Year's Day. The temple sports 108 mini idols of Lord Ganesha.

32-ft-tall Ganesha statue at Arulmigu Nanmai Tharum Vinayagar Kovil temple in Dindigul (Source:ANI)
32-ft-tall Ganesha statue at Arulmigu Nanmai Tharum Vinayagar Kovil temple in Dindigul (Source:ANI)
Dindugal:
Notably, the temple was closed last year due to COVID-19 Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Sangeetha said, "The temple was closed last year due to COVID-19, but this year we are very happy that the temple has reopened.

"The world suffered a lot because of COVID in 2021, I prayed to God to provide relief in 2022 so that they could live happily," another devotee Priya said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations