Delhi: Mob attacks police team out to nab drugs supplier, 6 including 4 cops hurt

New Delhi :

Furnishing details about the encounter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North District), Brijendra Kumar Yadav, told IANS that the incident took place at around 8.30 a.m. when a narcotics team reached Indrapuri to arrest drug smuggler Dharamveer alias Palla and conducted a raid at his house. However, the accused was not present there at the time of the raid.

"As the police team came out of the house, Dharamveer came from the front with about 50-60 people carrying sticks and stones. The mob attacked the police team and pelted stones on them," the DCP said.

Seeing the furious mob, the police retaliated and fired shots in the air. However, Yadav said, the rioters also opened fire on the police party. During the exchange of gunfire, two rioters received bullet injuries.

"In an attempt to defend the police party, Inspector Brijpal opened fire by aiming at the feet of the attackers," Yadav said.

The two injured persons have been identified as Amit and Shoaib. Amit, who is a relative of drug kingpin Dharamveer, was involved in six criminal cases in the past, including cases of robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The condition of Shoaib is stated to be critical.

"Both Amit and Shoaib were active part of the mob that attacked the police," the DCP said, adding that the police are currently collecting more details about Shoaib.

The four police personnel injured in the incident are Brijpal, ASI Rajesh, and Constables Rinku and Vinod.

Meanwhile, Dharamveer took advantage of the chaos and fled from the spot, the senior official added.