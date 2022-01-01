Maharashtra records 9K fresh Covid cases, including 6 new Omicron infections

Mumbai :

Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on Saturday, the health department said.





The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections.





On Friday, the state had reported 8,067 Covid cases and eight deaths. On Thursday, the new cases were 5,368 and 22 deaths.





The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,87,991 on Saturday, an official said.





The death toll of the pandemic has increased to 1,41,533, he said.