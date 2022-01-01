Vaishno Devi stampede death toll could be higher, says official

Chennai :

Rescue & evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities, District Admin & Police.





The toll could be higher as the route to the hilltop shrine was packed with devotees trying to do the customary new-year visit and prayers, according to senior government officials.





Images aired by the television station also showed several ambulances rushing to the site of the incident.





The Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the most revered Hindu shrines in northern India, with tens of thousands visiting to offer prayers every day.