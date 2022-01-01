Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: Helpline numbers issued

Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra resumes after stampede incident

Jammu :

The helpline numbers are: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos: 01991-234804





01991-234053





Other Helpline nos:





PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182 PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295 DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/ 9419839557.





The PMO announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the best of kin who lost their lives during the stampede.





J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.









The stampede occurred around 2.45 a.m. Saturday when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips on new year.





Officials said the stampede took place outside the sanctum Santorum of the shrine.