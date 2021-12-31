Kejriwal extends new year wishes, assures govt taking steps to curb Covid

New Delhi :

Extending new year wishes to all countrymen, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the capital's people that the state government is taking all necessary steps to curb the spread of Covid-19, and appealed for adherence to the corona guidelines.





"I wish all the people of India a very Happy New Year. May this new year bring new hope and happiness in the lives of all of us," he said.

"Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Delhi. Your government is taking all necessary steps to curb the spread. I am personally looking after the preparations and am very concerned about every resident," he said.

"We have to stop the spread of Covid-19 together as a team, and leave no stone unturned. Please do not go out of the house unnecessarily, wear a mask, and get your vaccine doses on time.

"I pray to God that our country and the whole world get freedom from the pandemic as soon as possible. Once again a very Happy New Year to everyone. May the whole country flourish, may everyone have a lot of prosperity in their lives, may everyone stay healthy and be happy," he said.

"Together we will defeat Corona again like we have in the past," he added.

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,313 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 26 when the tally was 1,491, taking its total to 14,46,415. However, no Covid-19 fatality has been reported in the last two days and the death toll remains at 25,107.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate in the city has crossed 1 per cent and currently stands at 1.73 per cent, highest in the last seven months.