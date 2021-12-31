Virender Sehwag's sister joins AAP

New Delhi :

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister -- Anju Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.





Thanking the party for taking her into its fold, Anju said: "I will fulfil all my responsibilities to the best of my abilities. For me, my responsibilities will come first and the rest will come later."

She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher.

Elder to her brother, Anju Sehwag was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag.

She is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal.