Virender Sehwag's sister joins AAP

Dec 31,2021

She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher.

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joins Aam Aadmi Party (Credit: ANI)
New Delhi:
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister -- Anju Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.

Thanking the party for taking her into its fold, Anju said: "I will fulfil all my responsibilities to the best of my abilities. For me, my responsibilities will come first and the rest will come later."
 
She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher. 
 
Elder to her brother, Anju Sehwag was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag. 
 
She is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal.

Conversations