Virender Sehwag's sister joins AAP

She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher.
New Delhi:
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister -- Anju Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.
Thanking the party for taking her into its fold, Anju said: "I will fulfil all my responsibilities to the best of my abilities. For me, my responsibilities will come first and the rest will come later."
She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher.
Elder to her brother, Anju Sehwag was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag.
She is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal.
Delhi: Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pic.twitter.com/pyypeNGrwe— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021
Conversations