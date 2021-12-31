Fri, Dec 31, 2021

No extension of I-T return filing deadline: Centre

Published: Dec 31,202105:16 PM by PTI

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Credit: ANI)
New Delhi:
The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31.

He said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.

