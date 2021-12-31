Centre asks CAPFs to set up panel to review delayed promotions in lower cadres

New Delhi :

Taking cognizance of the fact that hundreds of the personnel have applied for compulsory retirement or VRS due to inordinate delay in promotion at the junior levels and other service conditions, the MHA also asked CAPFs for suggestions to improve the situation.

The CAPFs such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, NSG, NDRF and SSB are under the direct control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, but the Assam Rifles is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the officials in the security forces it takes around 17 to 20 years for a constable to become a head constable (HC) while the delay is of six to 12 years for a head constable to become an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Similarly, the waiting period for the promotion of an ASI to Sub-Inspector (SI) is between six to 10 years depending on the vacancies in each force.

According to official data, in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a constable has to wait around 17 years to become HC, from HC to ASI six years, from ASI to SI eight years and SI to Inspector - nine years.

In the Border Security Force (BSF), a constable waits around 21-22 years to become HC, from HC to ASI - 12 years, from ASI to SI - nine to 10 years and SI to Inspector eight to nine years.

Similarly, in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the delay in promotion of a constable to HC is 13 to 14 years, HC to ASI - 11 to 12 years, ASI to SI - nine to 10 years and SI to Inspector takes around six to seven years.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has the similar situation where a constable becomes HC in 18 years, HC to ASI in 11 years, ASI to SI six years and SI to Inspector in 10 years.

The situation in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is still better compared to other forces as a constable takes 13 years to become HC, from HC to ASI-10 years, from ASI to SI- six years and from SI to Inspector- five years.

For a constable in the Assam Rifles, the waiting period is around 21-22 years for a constable to become HC, HC to ASI- five to six years, ASI to SI- six years and SI to Inspector- five years.

The officials also admitted that inordinate delay in promotion is one the reasons behind the massive Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) taken by the security personnel.

They also said that forces work in hard conditions and due to the shortage of personnel they have to work more than the scheduled hours. The policy of 100 days leave in a year to each jawan, announced by the MHA has also not been effectively implemented so far and usually they get less holidays in a year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed the CAPFs Director Generals to develop software based transfer- policy to avoid favoritism in the transfer- posting and the hard and soft-posting has to be given possibly in rotation wise. But the forces are yet to come up with this system.

The officials also admitted that these are also the reasons for the incidents of suicides and sometime fratricides in the security forces.