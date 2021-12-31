Tamil Nadu, others emerging as states of concern: Govt

New Delhi :

India’s R naught value, which indicates spread of COVID-19, is 1.22, the government said on Thursday, warning that cases are increasing, not shrinking, as it highlighted that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat were emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly infections and positivity rate.





“We believe on the scientific basis R0 is 1.22 as per the available data... so the cases are now increasing, not shrinking. As the scenario emerges, we believe what we are witnessing could be part of the global rise in cases pushed by the Omicron variant... we are already aware that this variant is highly transmissible and that perhaps explains the speed with which it is rising in the world.





The daily rise in COVID cases crossed the 13,000 mark after around 49 days, with Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal stressed on the need for heightened vigil given the sharp increase in the infections being observed. Agarwal said eight districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent COVID-19 weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting a weekly positivity between 5 per cent to 10 per cent. Maharashtra, West Bengal,Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly cases and positivity, he said.