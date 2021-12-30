No lockdown in Bengal for now, says Mamata

Kolkata :

"I would like to tell you that there will not be any lockdown in the state right now. During Covid, everything was stopped and it led to a situation where the common people were the worst sufferer. The government doesn't want to walk on the same path again," the chief minister said.

She, however, said the government is carefully considering every possible situation and keeping a close watch on the developments.

"There was absolutely no scare of the virus for the last six-eight months and so all the hospitals and safe houses were closed in many places. We will take the decision after carefully considering every possible situation," the chief minister added.

Expressing her concern over the people who are coming from Britain, she said: "People who are coming from Britain are tested Omicron positive. They are getting irritated in the testing process but they should cooperate with the government and the health department."

Amid the health experts' worries about the New Year celebration, fearing the gathering of people might contribute significantly to the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister said: "How can I stop the New Year celebration programme? However, we are keeping a watch on the situation. I ask all the people to be conscious about the situation and behave rationally."

She also asked everyone to behave responsibly in the Gangasagar Mela too. "I cannot stop the fair but people should be conscious," she added.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had said that the state government was mulling to impose total restrictions again.

Speaking at an administrative meeting in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee had dropped broad hints that the state government might impose restrictions on schools and local trains to contain the spread of the virus.

During the meeting on Wednesday, she had also said that the cases were increasing and therefore, the state government might declare school holidays for some days and if necessary, the government might even close schools and colleges.