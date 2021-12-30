India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days, says Government

Chennai :





Eight districts reporting over 10 pc Covid-19 weekly positivity; 14 districts reporting positivity between 5-10 pc.





Maharashtra, WB, TN, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity.

On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.











India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days; need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in cases: Govt.