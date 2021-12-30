India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days, says Government

Eight districts reporting over 10 pc Covid-19 weekly positivity; 14 districts reporting positivity between 5-10 pc.
Chennai: India reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days; need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in cases: Govt.
Maharashtra, WB, TN, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat emerging as states/UTs of concern on basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity.
On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
