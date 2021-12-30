Section 144 in Mumbai till Jan 7, no New Year celebrations in open/ closed spaces

Mumbai :

With the threat of Omicron looming large and the city recording more than 2,500 cases, Mumbai police have imposed Section 144 starting from today till 7th January 2022.





Police has prohibited New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts & clubs from December 30 till January 7.





Trains, buses and private cars may ply as per the current guidelines and norms, the order stated.





Mumbai continues to be threatened by the rise in cases of COVID-19 and emergence of the new variant Omicron, it noted.





The prohibitory orders have been issued to prevent danger to human life, for the health and safety of people, and to curtail transmission of the virus, the order said.





Any person contravening the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act Pandemic Act and the Disaster Management Act, the order stated.