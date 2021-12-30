Omicron threat: 'Of 200 Covid cases, 115 asymptomatic in Delhi'

Chennai :

Of the 200 Covid cases in Delhi hospitals, including international travellers, 115 asymptomatic patients have been kept in hospitals as precautionary step, said Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.





"Of the total, 102 belongs to city, 98 are from outside. People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community," he added.





Today, 961 Omicron cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.





Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.



