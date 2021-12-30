Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir Anantnagg

Srinagar :

"One terrorist killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search going on," the police added.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Wednesday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.