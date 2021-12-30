Woman jabbed 4 times tests Covid positive at Indore

Indore :

A woman was prevented from boarding the Air India’s Dubai-bound flight at the Indore airport after she tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, an official said.





The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, the official said.





The woman had arrived in Mhow town near here in Madhya Pradesh 12 days back. She had taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 vaccines between January and August.