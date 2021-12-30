Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Woman jabbed 4 times tests Covid positive at Indore

Published: Dec 30,202102:42 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, the official said.

Representative image
Representative image
Indore:
A woman was prevented from boarding the Air India’s Dubai-bound flight at the Indore airport after she tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, an official said. 

The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, the official said. 

The woman had arrived in Mhow town near here in Madhya Pradesh 12 days back. She had taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 vaccines between January and August.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations