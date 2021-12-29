Four Union ministers likely to give presentation before council

New Delhi :

Four Union ministers including Narendra Singh Tomar and Hardeep Singh Puri are expected to give presentation at the 'Chintan Shivir', a brainstorming session of the entire union council of ministers, on various initiatives taken by their respective ministries, sources said on Wednesday.





A presentation each on natural farming, utilisation of cow dung, ethanol blending and nano fertiliser is expected to be made by Union ministers Tomar, Giriraj Singh, Puri and Mansukh Mandaviya respectively, they said.





This is the sixth 'Chintan Shivir' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to inject fresh energy in governance and expedite the delivery on the ground, the sources said.





The prime minister may also seek a feedback and progress report on the implementation of various tools and techniques which eight groups of ministers, in which the council has been divided, were tasked to develop for implementation in the ministers' office.





Prime Minister Modi has divided the entire 77-member union council into eight groups to develop technology-based resources such a dashboard for monitoring, create a pool of professionals for recruiting in their teams and other similar initiatives to bring more transparency and further improve the efficiency in their respective offices, the sources said.



