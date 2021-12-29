Brutal show of violence: 16-year-old Dalit girl beaten up, molested in Amethi

Amethi :

In the video that went viral on social media, two men were seen holding the minor while one of them hit her feet with a rod. Besides, the video also showed two women watching as they kept on beating her. Later, the man hitting the girl drags her on the floor, grabs her by the hair and shakes her in a brutal show of violence.





Police had contacted the girl and based on her father's complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against accused Suraj Soni, Shivam and Sakal, Amethi Deputy Superintendent of Police Arpit Kapoor said.





A search has been launched to nab the accused, the DSP said.





Kapoor said the survivor of the sexual abuse is a resident of a village under Sangrampur police station area of Amethi district and the incident took place in Raipur Phulwari town.





The police official said efforts are on to arrest the accused soon.