Only for two-wheelers: Jharkhand to cut petrol price by Rs 25/litre from Jan 26

Chennai :

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, announced on Wednesday that the State government will offer a significant discount on Petrol and diesel costs, but only for two-wheelers from January 26. "The Jharkhand government has agreed to provide motorbike and scooter riders a discount of 25 per litre petrol," Soren was reported as saying by news agency ANI.





The changes will be implemented from January 26 next year, Soren said. The announcement was made as the Soren government completed two years today. His Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stormed to power after winning the assembly elections in 2019.





Fighting the elections in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), the JMM won a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member house.





While the JMM won 30 seats, Congress and RJD secured 16 and later two MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) joined Congress.