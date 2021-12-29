Mumbai: Cops turn ATM security guard, food delivery man to nab chain snatcher

Chennai :

Personnel from VB Nagar police station in Mumbai donned the guise of an ATM security guard as well as a food app delivery man to nab an elusive chain snatcher with several cases against his name, a senior official said on Wednesday.





Faisal Ali Yusuf Ali Sheikh (27) had snatched a gold chain of a woman in Kurla a few days ago, after which a team was formed to nab him and CCTV footage from the area was checked thoroughly for clues, he said.





''We found that he had parked his motorcycle near an ATM kiosk. In order to not arouse suspicion, a VB Nagar policeman wore the uniform of a security guard and stood there to nab Sheikh when he came back for the two-wheeler,'' he said.





''Later, we found out he stays in Iraniwadi on LBS Road. One of our personnel entered the locality as a food app delivery man and managed to corner Sheikh. His associates tried to stop our team but fled when personnel from two other police stations came to the spot as back-up. Sheikh was arrested,'' he said.





VB Nagar police station Senior Inspector Rajesh Pawar said his team had to don many guises to nab the accused, who is a history sheeter with several cases against his name.



