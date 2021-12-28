NEET-PG counselling delay: RDA bodies call for shutdown of all services from Dec 29

New Delhi :

As doctors' demand for government action on NEET-PG 2021 counselling is yet to be fulfilled, various Resident Doctor's Associations has called for the suspension of all services including emergency services across the country from December 29. Resident doctors are also staging protests outside Nirman Bhawan here demanding NEET-PG counselling





The nationwide protest was called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the other doctors association unitedly. AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have called for a complete shut down of health services on December 29 in protest.





#WATCH| I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/LixcUWWHcx — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021





While speaking to ANI, Dr Manish, President, FORDA said, "Our protest will continue till we get justice. Is this a big deal to seek prompt action from the government? So many students are suffering and the workload resident doctors are facing is excruciating." "Today (December 28) RDAs of other hospitals will assemble here at Safdarjung after which we will March toward Nirman Bhawan from here," added forda president





Several resident doctors associations have also in intimation letters warns of suspending all services. One such Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."





Union Health Minister urged protesting (against the delay in NEET 2021 counseling) resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021





AIIMS RDA has demanded the immediate release of the detained doctors during a face-off at the ongoing protest between Delhi police and doctors. While doctors continue protest patients standing in the queue outside Safdarjung hospital since morning were informed about the suspension of Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services.





Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College is leading the doctors' agitation in Delhi.