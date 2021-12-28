Ratan Tata's 84th birthday: Some heartwarming facts about him

Chennai :

Ratan Tata, one of the most successful businessmen in the country, is as renowned for his philanthropy as much as he is for his business. Born on December 28, 1937, in Surat, Gujarat, his great grandfather was Jamsedji Tata, founder of the Tata group.





As he celebrates his birthday today, let's look at his interests beyond his business.





Love for Piano





Soon after Tata's retirement, his love for Paino made him find a teacher and take his daily lessons. Tata even shared a picture of him while on keys. "I learnt a little bit of Piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well. After my retirement, I found a great teacher, but was unable to give attention that was needed to play with both hands," he wrote. I hope to try once again in the future, he added.

















His heart belongs to pets





Tata's love for dogs is no big secret. Infact, a special kennel has been set for stray dogs in Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group. Tata has shared several heart warming moments with dogs, especially Goa, a stray dog who got into his colleague's car in Goa.





"I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around office," he once wrote on Instagram on his late dog Tito's birth anniversary.





















A trained pilot





Ratan Tata is extremely fond of flying. In 2007, he became the first Indian to pilot F-16 Falcon.

He co-piloted the combat aircraft which belongs to the US Air Force's Bloc 50 for around 40 minutes. At 69, he also became the oldest Indian to fly the American-made aircraft, according to media reports. He is also known to fly several aircrafts that are a part of Tata Group's fleet.



































