Misri's journey from advertising to Deputy NSA: Things to know

1. Vikram Misri was born on 7 November 1964 in Srinagar, and completed his early education at the Scindia School. He did his undergraduate in History from the Hindu College of the University of Delhi and holds an MBA at the XLRI.





2. Later, Misri worked for three years in advertising and joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1989.





3. Between 1991 and 1996, he served in various capacities in the Indian missions in Brussels and Tunis.





4. In 1997, he was appointed the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral.





5. Following this, he had various stints in the Prime Ministers Office and Ministry of External Affairs, as well as several Indian missions abroad.





6. In 2012, he was appointed the private secretary to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and continued to serve in that capacity when Singh was succeeded by Narendra Modi.





7. In 2014 and 2016, Misri was appointed the ambassador to Spain and Myanmar. In 2019, he was appointed the ambassador to China.





8. Misri has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. The government has already appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India's new envoy to China.