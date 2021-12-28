Form dedicated anti-narcotic force, will help co-ordination, Amit Shah tells states

New Delhi :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked all states to ser up a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under the Director General of Police, which will also function as state Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) secretariat.





Chairing the third meeting of the apex-level committee of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here, he said that "in the 75th year of Independence, we have to ensure to make the resolve to bring about the vision of 'Drug-Free India' given to us by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".





Noting that the government has adopted zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, considers drug abuse a major threat to national security and that can only be dealt with overall coordination, he stressed that there is a need for better coordination between all drug law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies, not only at the national level but also between the Centre and the states.





He said the central NCORD unit under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will work as effective mechanism for information exchange between various institutions and agencies, while an effective system has to be put in place to stop increasing use of Dark Net and crypto-currency in illegal drugs trade and to prevent illegal drug cultivation, the agencies can use drones, satellites and other technology.





Describing drug-trafficking as a borderless crime, he said that drugs, valued at Rs 1,881 crore, have been seized between 2018 and 2021, which is three times higher than the value of drugs seized between 2011 and 2014.





He also said that a Narcotics Training Module should be prepared at national level so that police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, prosecutors and people from other departments can be trained under it.





To stop misuse of dual-use prescription medicines, a standing Inter-Ministerial Committee under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should be formed which should have officials from the Department of Pharma, the National Medical Commission, the NCB, and industry experts.





He also said that special efforts should be made by all coastal states and Union Territories and state NCORD Committee meetings should have all stakeholders like Coast Guard, Navy, Ports Authority etc.





Directions were given for the arranging scanners and related equipment for scanning of incoming and outgoing containers at all ports, whether government or private.





During the meeting, an elaborate spread of awareness campaign against drugs was suggested along with setting up of de-addiction centres in all major prisons.





The Home Minister also directed that all personnel, all Central Paramilitary police forces and state police forces should participate in the Modi government's oath campaign of drug-free India and ensure that all their personnel become a part of it.





He also added that this campaign should be completed by January 12, 2022 on the Swami Vivekananda Jayanti which is celebrated as National Youth Day.





The meeting was organised by the NCB and the Union Home Secretary, Secretaries of related ministries, the DGs of all CAPFs, Chief Secretaries and DGPs of states participated.