Karnataka forms committee for rejuvenation of transport corporations

Bangalore :

Speaking at a function to induct electric and BS-VI diesel buses into the services of BMTC, the Chief Minister assured all necessary support from the government in this regard.

Noting that it would be difficult to operate transport corporations with the help of government subsidies, the Chief Minister said that a committee headed by retired additional chief secretary M.R. Srinivasa Murthy has been constituted for the revival of the transport corporations.

Apart from presenting its recommendations on plugging the loopholes in the transport corporations, the committee would also suggest ways and means to improve their service, raise resources and thus turn profitable, Bommai said.

Similarly, a committee headed by retired additional chief secretary K. Jairaj has been constituted for the rejuvenation of the Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMS), he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness at the introduction of BS-VI buses, and BMTC's moves to acquire 300 pollution-free electric buses. Presently, 90 electric buses are being introduced, which would help in reducing air pollution in the city, Bommai said, as he appealed to the people to prefer electric vehicles for commuting.

Speaking on the possible ways to raise the revenue of BMTC, he recalled that previously many of the city-based public sector enterprises used to hire BMTC buses to ferry their employees.

"We will talk to PSUs like HAL and IT companies to convince them to utilise BMTC services," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also suggested BMTC to change its look and design, to make the vehicles more appealing for the commuters.

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar and other dignitaries were present at the function.