Night curfew back in states as Omicron threat looms large. Here's the list...

Amid increasing cases of Covid-19 across several States in India, the Central Government issued certain guidelines and precautionary measures to stop people from crowding during festive seasons. To tackle the spread, several states have imposed restrictions, including night curfew.





Here's the list of states that have imposed Covid curbs amid surge in cases:





NEW DELHI:

The National capital on Sunday imposed a night curfew, which will come into effect from today. The restrictions will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.





Those exempted from the curfew include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, and media persons, the DDMA order said.





KARNATAKA:

Karnataka announced a night curfew in the State from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days with effect from December 28. As Omicron cases continue to rise across the country, Karnataka has imposed a night curfew.





"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from 10 pm at night to the next morning at 5 am," state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.





Karnataka govt imposes night curfew 10 pm to 5 am in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 7, in view of the rising Omicron cases: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant





ASSAM:

The Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from December 26 in the view of COVID-19 Omicron variant. As per the state government's circular, "Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021."





UTTAR PRADESH:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states.





The coronavirus night curfew will be applicable from 11pm to 5am, a senior official said.





The Chief Minister also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. These events have to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these. Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments.





HARYANA:

In view of the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew and gathering restrictions to check the spread of the infection.





The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday.





The government also restricted the maximum number of people at indoor and outdoor events to 200 and 300 people, respectively.





The restrictions will come into force from Saturday and remain in place till January 5.





The fresh restrictions came after the Haryana government announced that eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets from January 1.





JAMMU & KASHMIR:

A night curfew will be imposed in Jammu winter capital city from Wednesday as COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise in the region, a top district official said here.





Violation of the restrictions will invite strict action, District Magistrate Anshul Garg warned on Tuesday.





"In view of increasing positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from 17th November (Wednesday) onwards," Garg said in a tweet.





He advised people living in the city to follow COVID-19 SOP and get fully vaccinated.





MADHYA PRADESH:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered imposing a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am. "More measures will be taken if needed," Chouhan said.





GUJARAT:

The Gujarat government extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours with effect from December 25. The curfew would be in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am. The new time will be implemented in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar cities.





MAHARASHTRA:

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit, imposed a curfew in the state prohibiting a gathering of more than five people between 9 pm and 6 am. While 50% capacity is allowed for gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls. The government said the measures were imposed considering possible crowding during Christmas and New Year celebrations.





UTTARAKHAND:

Night curfew was imposed across Uttarakhand on Monday in view of the threat posed. The night curfew which comes into effect on Monday night will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders, said an order issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu.





However, essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew. Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb.