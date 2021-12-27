Mon, Dec 27, 2021

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Published: Dec 27,202107:58 PM by PTI

The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan, they said.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake, they said.

Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm, the officials said.


