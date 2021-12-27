Haryana reports two more Omicron cases, tally mounts to 12

Chandigarh :

In view of the emergence of the Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday.





It has also said people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.





Meanwhile, the state reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 61 in Gurugram alone, the bulletin said.





However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state.





The total COVID-19 case count rose to 7,72,718 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062.





Among other districts, Faridabad and Ambala reported eight and three fresh cases respectively.





The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 536, while 7,62,097 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent.