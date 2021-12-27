Centre froze bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity: Mamata

The late Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950

Kolkata :

The Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday.





Expressing shock, Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity's 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.





"While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," Banerjee added.