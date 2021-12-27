BJP MP Tejasvi Surya 'unconditionally withdraws' his 'Hindu Revival' remarks

During his speech at the event, Surya also said that annual targets must be given to mutts and temples to reconvert all those who left the Hindu religion.
Only option left for #Hindus is re convert all those who left the Hindu faith and that includes #Muslims of #Pakistan. And yearly targets should be given to Mutts and temples to do this job says #BJP South MP Tejasvi Surya. His speech is going viral. pic.twitter.com/X6APru9nxk— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 26, 2021
At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 27, 2021
Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements.
