BJP MP Tejasvi Surya 'unconditionally withdraws' his 'Hindu Revival' remarks

Bangalore :

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya has "unconditionally withdrawn" remarks he made at event in Udipi in which he urged for the reconversion of "all those who've gone out of the Hindu fold." "At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Matha two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya tweeted this morning.





The Karnataka MP and the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Surya on Saturday in an event held at Sri Krishna Mutt of Udupi said that those who have "left their mother religion" must be brought back on priority. "Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the Hindu fold...those who've left their mother religion must be brought back," said the MP from Bengaluru South.





Only option left for #Hindus is re convert all those who left the Hindu faith and that includes #Muslims of #Pakistan. And yearly targets should be given to Mutts and temples to do this job says #BJP South MP Tejasvi Surya. His speech is going viral. pic.twitter.com/X6APru9nxk — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 26, 2021

During his speech at the event, Surya also said that annual targets must be given to mutts and temples to reconvert all those who left the Hindu religion.









At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’.



Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 27, 2021























