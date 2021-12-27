Yellow alert in Delhi: List of people exempted from night curfew hours

New Delhi :

Here's the list of people who will be exempted from the restrictions:





1) Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted from the night curfew





2) Those exempted from the curfew also include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, and media persons





3) People going for COVID-19 vaccination will be exempted on showing of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment.





4) Students and candidates appearing in recruitment examinations will be allowed too on production of valid identity and admit cards, it said.









5) Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted





6) Other categories exempted from the curfew restrictions include the police, home guards and civil defence personnel, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and accounts office, public transport, NIC, NCC, and the Women and Child Development department.





7) Private medical personnel such as doctors and nursing staff, paramedical and other hospital services such as diagnostic centres, clinics and pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, officials related to functioning of offices of diplomats as well as those holding constitutional posts, government officers involved in conducting academic or recruitment examinations, persons involved in essential activities such as postal services, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, RBI and services designated by the RBI as essential, SEBI and stock market-related offices, and NBFCs will also be exempted.





8) People running shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals and medicines, ophthalmologists, telecom and internet cable services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, manufacturing units of essential commodities, aviation and related services will also be exempted, as per the order.





9) Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.





In case any person is found violating the DDMA instructions, they will be proceeded against as per relevant Disaster Management Act and IPC provisions, the order added.