Now, children can register for vaccines from Jan 1 using student ID cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.
Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief pic.twitter.com/gfc2joTPol— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021
