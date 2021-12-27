Now, children can register for vaccines from Jan 1 using student ID cards

Chennai :

Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1 to get their vaccines, said Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief.





"We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.





The decisions came amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.





The precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well, the prime minister had said.Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is likely to be the only Covid-19 vaccine available, for now, for children.













Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief pic.twitter.com/gfc2joTPol — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021











