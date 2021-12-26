Covaxin has shown good immune response in children during trials, says NTAGI chief

New Delhi :

Covaxin has shown that it has a very good immune response in children in trials, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora said on Sunday.





In an exclusive interview on the Prime Minister's decision on rolling out vaccination for beneficiaries between 15-18 years of age, which going to commence from January 3, Arora told ANI about the possible benefits of this decision. He explained, "Children between the age of 12 and 18 years, particularly those in the age group of 15 to 18 years, are very much like adults.









Our research within the country also says that almost two-thirds of the deaths which occurred due to COVID in India are within this age group. So, this decision was mainly taken to protect the adolescents." Dr Arora said, "There are two other advantages of immunizing adolescents.





One is that they are quite mobile, they have to go to the school colleges and their risk of getting an infection, particularly in the light of Omicron, is present." "Secondly, many times these adolescents get infection into their households where elderly and those with comorbidities can get infected. So, in view of all this, the country has decided to introduce vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years," he said. As Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given Emergency Use Authorization for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for beneficiaries between 15-18 years of age, Dr Arora said that during trials vaccine has sh