A few days back, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection. The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12.
Chennai: Maharashtra reports 31 new Omicron variant cases, state tally reaches 141: Health dept.
''So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,'' the official said.
Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale said the school campus has been declared a 'containment zone'.
''I visited the school today. As a precautionary measure, we have deployed a medical team comprising a doctor and two nurses to monitor other students in the campus (in case they develop any symptoms),'' he said.
#COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 1,648 new cases, 918 recoveries and 17 deaths today. Active cases 9,813— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021
31 new #Omicron cases were reported in the state; till date, a total of 141 Omicron cases have been reported in the State pic.twitter.com/EO748wUjte
