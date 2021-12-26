Sun, Dec 26, 2021

Maharashtra reports 31 new Omicron variant cases, state tally reaches 141

Published: Dec 26,202108:24 PM by Online Desk

A few days back, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection. The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12.

Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Chennai: Maharashtra reports 31 new Omicron variant cases, state tally reaches 141: Health dept.

''So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,'' the official said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale said the school campus has been declared a 'containment zone'.

''I visited the school today. As a precautionary measure, we have deployed a medical team comprising a doctor and two nurses to monitor other students in the campus (in case they develop any symptoms),'' he said.
 

