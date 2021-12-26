Army Captain faces court martial for cheating, intent to defraud during demonetisation

East Delhi :

The GCM is scheduled to begin from January 10, 2022, at the Western Command headquarters where disciplinary proceedings in the cases related to corruption in demonetisation have been going on.





The Army Captain was posted in the Army Postal Services in the Delhi area during the demonetisation process when the alleged acts of corruption took place, government sources told ANI. As per the charges against the Captain, through "illegal means", he allowed an exchange of old currency notes for new notes on various occasions on days when no transaction was allowed.





The officer also allegedly did not submit the record of the withdrawn currency notes held by the Army central base post office in the national capital, the sources said. The officer along with another accused in the case managed more than 5,000 forged forms for withdrawal of new currency notes using fake identity cards, the sources said.





The Indian Army has been taking strict action in the different cases of corruption in demonetisation. A Lieutenant Colonel was last week convicted by a court-martial for offences in exchanging old currency notes for new ones. Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been very strict against cases of financial corruption in the forces and many officers have been punished in such cases.