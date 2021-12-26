Panel formed to look into AFSPA withdrawal in Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio govt after meet with Shah

Kohima :

"A committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland...The Committee will submit its report in 45 days & withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations," reads the official statement. The decision was taken in a meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi. The Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam-- Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma-- were present in the meeting along with the leader of Naga People's Front Legislative Party T.R. Zeliang. It was also decided in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel in the killing of civilians in the Oting Village of Mon district on December 4, read the statement by the Nagaland government.





"It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of enquiry," it added. "The identified persons who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect," it added. Meanwhile, the Assam rifle unit in Mon will also be replaced with immediate effect, the release said. The Nagaland government has also announced that the next to kin of those who died in the Oting incident will be provided with the government jobs. The demand to repeal AFSPA picked up after a botched up army operation against insurgents in Nagaland leading to the killings of 14 civilians.