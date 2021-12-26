Sun, Dec 26, 2021

2 cops injured as militants hurl grenade at police party in J-K's Pulwama

Published: Dec 26,202104:13 PM by PTI

Two police personnel were injured in the explosion. They have been hospitalised, the officials said.

Srinagar:
Two policemen were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Pulwama's Main Chowk, they said.

