2 cops injured as militants hurl grenade at police party in J-K's Pulwama

Two police personnel were injured in the explosion. They have been hospitalised, the officials said.
Srinagar:
Two policemen were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred at Pulwama's Main Chowk, they said.
Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists hurl grenade towards police post near Post Office, Pulwama— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021
Details awaited.
