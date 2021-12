Trains canceled amid farmers' agitation in Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway

New Delhi :

Due to farmers' agitation in the Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway, few trains have been canceled and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated, said a press release by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway on Saturday.





The trains that stand canceled are; Train No. 19415 Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of December 26, 2021; Train No. 19416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ahmedabad Express of December 28, 2021.