Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM's announcement on vaccination

Mumbai :

The decision will help curb the spread of coronavirus and the provision of booster dose will help senior citizens with co-morbidities too, Thackeray said in a statement.





State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had written to the Union Health Ministry on December 7 seeking vaccination of children and provision of booster doses, the chief minister said.





The need for booster doses was discussed in the recent state cabinet meeting as well, Thackeray added.





Modi, in a televised address to the nation, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while ''precaution dose'' for healthcare and frontline workers begin from January 10.





Precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10, he said.