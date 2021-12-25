DGCI nod to Covaxin for use in children above 12 years with certain conditions

Chennai :

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 after deliberating Bharat Biotech's EUA application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 12-18 years age group with certain conditions.





"The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm," a source said.





The DCGI gave its approval Friday, the source said.