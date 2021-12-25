2 Pondy Cooperative Bank cashiers held for stealing pledged gold jewels

Puducherry :

On a complaint, the gold jewels pledged in the bank were examined from December 18 to 22 and found that the jewels pledged by 28 customers to the tune of 3 kg and 289 grams worth Rs 1.19 crore was stolen and replaced with covering ornaments.





Police on interrogation came to know that the chief cashier of the bank Ganesan and assistant cashier Vijayakumar jointly stole the jewels and kept covering ornaments in its place. The two were arrested and the jewels were recovered from pawnbrokers. They were produced before a local court and lodged in Puducherry Central prison.



