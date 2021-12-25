UGC asks HEIs to upload theses of PhD students

Chennai :

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the State to upload thesis of PhD students immediately as now it would be considered in the allocation of ranking by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) using National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).





Though the instruction was given by the Commission earlier itself, many institutions have not uploaded the theses since 2019. Accordingly, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, in his communique to all vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of all the colleges and institutes, pointed out that the ranking of HEIs is done annually by NBA and the number of PhD students graduated is one of the parameters used for ranking of the institutions under NIRF.





Urging the HEIs to take necessary action to get the full-text PhD theses of the students uploaded in Shodhganga, a repository of theses and research works, he said uploading the theses of the students by the institution will facilitate deriving authentic data on the number of PhD students graduated.





“It will also help in making a formidable resource of research conducted in the HEIs,” he said adding “the online availability of electronic theses through centrally maintained digital repositories will not only ensure easy access and archiving on theses but would also help in the raising quality of research.”





He said the data on the number of PhD students who graduated in 2019, 2020, and 2021 will be taken from the repository for India Ranking 2023 by NBA.





In addition, Rajnish Jain also asked the HEIs to adopt the e-Sign services of e-Hastakshar under the Digital India programme. He said it will facilitate the easy, secure, and instant signing of documents online by the students and faculties in a legally acceptable manner as per the Indian lT Act 2000.





“The e-Sign services also secure online service which has the compliance of guidelines for CCA and Aadhar India programme,” he added.