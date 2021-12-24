IAF's MiG-21 plane crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur :

The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.





The IAF said on Twitter, “This evening, around 8,30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.” “Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered,” it added.





This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021





The IAF did not comment anything about the pilot's condition. Meanwhile, Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari. “There is no information about the pilot but we have spotted some pieces of flesh near the crash site,” he said.



