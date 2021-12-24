Government imposes stocks limit on soya meal

New Delhi :

According to the Gazette notification of December 23 for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution (MoCAF&PD) the government has exercised the powers under the various provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which means, no one can stock soya meal beyond 90 days.

Earlier this week, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had banned futures and options trading for various agricultural commodities that also included soya bean, for a period of one year in an apparent move to curb inflation.

Soybean meal is the by-product of the extraction of soybean oil.